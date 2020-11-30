Donald Forshee, 85, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Hydesburg Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Melinda Kay Bern will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Donald was born May 2, 1935, in Abbington, Ill., to Floyd Forshee and Josephine Annabelle Wheeler Forshee. He was married to Grace Essig on Nov. 17, 1962, at Southside Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2020.

Donald has been a caregiver and will always be loved by the many he supported in his lifetime.

He has three children: Robert "Bob" Forshee (Lisa M.) of Hannibal, Mo., Shayna Forshee of Hannibal, Mo., and Dana Golian of Hannibal, Mo., and former son-in-law, Matthew Golian; three grandchildren: Eric Forshee, Summer and Shelby Golian (Cody Hadsall); and four great grandchildren: Myah Hadsall, Abby Forshee, Noah Forshee and Coby Forshee.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Clara Johnson.

Donald was a known best by being a dedicated husband and father.

Sure, in his younger years he worked many back breaking jobs, sometimes as many as three jobs at a time. Some say he was, "One of the hardest working men they witnessed in their lifetime."

Even after long hours of hard work he was known to still get a laugh from you. He liked to tease and joke. He would make you think he was serious, but then raise that heavy brown of his and kind of grin- it was then you knew he had gotten you, and you would both be laughing.

He loved spending time with all of his family, but was especially fond of the past few years being doted over by his daughter, granddaughters, grandson in-law, and more frequent visits by his son.

He loved watching the news, westerns, and old movies while holding Sara Lee, his lap dog. He loved good strong coffee and of course sweet treats, especially when the delivery came from his favorite delivery girl, great granddaughter, Sweet Myah May.

Don was strong, independent, and private about his own needs. It was rare to hear him complain about himself or how many times he was awakened during the night to assist other members of the household.

Don was tough and did not give up easily trying to overcome COVID. After a 3-week battle in the hospital, he eventually tired and made a decision to come home with family. During his last remaining hours, he was surrounded by love and tender care.

I know he is even stronger now than ever before. He was dedicated to reading scriptures and would often be found asleep with the Bible in his lap. I often questioned whether it gave him peace or if he was searching for peace, but I know now he is at peace. We love you with all our hearts!

Away from work, Donald enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He also read his Bible daily and loved his Lord.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.