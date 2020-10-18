Donald L. Schoch, 93, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Saturday, September 26th., 2020.

He was born March 10th., 1927, in rural Bowen, IL., to Louis M. and Alvina M. (Bienhoff) Schoch. Don was third born of nine siblings. Those deceased are Leroy Schoch, Mildred Ippensen, Wilma Veach and Kelly Crear. Surviving include Eldon Schoch, Russell Schoch, Shirley Klink and Alfred Schoch.

Don attend schools in the Golden and Bowen areas. He went on graduating from the University of Madison Wisconsin School of Banking.

Days before graduation, Don enter the Navy. Training was in CA shipping out to the Philippines. He served as Chief Petty Officer to the commander. Receiving an honorable Discharge, Don returned home started his banking career, at Bowen State Bank.

On November 20, 1949, Don married Lois C. Sherrill, of Hamilton, IL. Moved to Mendon, IL where Don took over operations of Mendon State Bank. He served as President and majority stockholder. 10 years later his brother, Eldon, joined him to help with the bank's growth. Over the next 30 years, other family members filled key position with the hiring of excellent staff and strong community representation of board of directors. Mendon State Bank grew to be one of the largest banks, in Adams County.

Don and Lois have two surviving children, daughter, Mary Jo (Schoch-Nelson) Cassens (Dennis) of Byron, IL and son, Robert K. Schoch (Belinda), of Mendon, IL. There are six surviving grandchildren, Chad Nelson (Gretchen) of Byron, IL, Holly Jo Nelson of Byron, IL, Tyler Cassens (Ainsley) of San Marcos, CA, Britany Rhea (Tracy), of Camp Point, IL, Bobbette Keefe (Alex), of Mendon, IL, and Brooke Schoch (Scott Wells-fiance'), of St. Louis, MO. There are seven surviving great grandchildren, Taylor Nelson, Morgan Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Brody Rhea, Bradyn Rhea, Avelyn Keefe and Brandt Keefe. Feb. 24,1977, Don married Mary Lou (Schlipman) Schoch, of Mendon/Quincy, IL. Mary Lou survives. Aug. 24, 2008, Don married Janet (Warning) Schoch, of Ursa, IL/Lakeland, FL. Janet survives.

Don totally was involved in Mendon's Community. He was an active member of Mendon Salem Lutheran Church, Scout Master of Mendon's Boy Scout Troup, Bear Creek American Legion Post 823, and Mendon Lions Club. He was instrumental from the beginning to completion of the Mendon North Adams Nursing Home. The same for the Arrowhead Heights Golf Course, of Camp Point, IL. Don was a big support of Adams County Fair, of Mendon, IL. For pleasure, he enjoyed playing a guitar, bowling, golf, and hunting.

There will be a future date of graveside service for the Immediate family only due to covid-19. Memorials can be made to: American Legion Bear Creek Post #823, Commander Charles Bryson, Jr. 2454 East 745th Str. Ursa, IL 62376 OR Four Star Public Library Foundation, Jill Lucy, PO Box 169, Mendon, IL. 62351

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.