Donna Rae Tenhouse Grim, 65, of Carthage, passed away at her home early Friday morning, October 2, 2020 in Carthage.

Donna was born October 13, 1954, the daughter of Harold and Betty (Erke) Tenhouse in Quincy, Illinois. She graduated from Central High School in 1972. During high school she won the REA Essay contest and went to Washington DC for the event. Donna went on to receive her Beauticians Degree from the Quincy Beauty Academy. She was a hairdresser at the Hairport in Carthage for over 45 years. Donna enjoyed cooking and was an animal lover at an early age. She loved reading and was a frequent patron of the Carthage Public Library.

Donna is survived by her significant other, Donne Lee Swank of Carthage; her parents, Harold and Betty Tenhouse of rural Quincy; a brother, Alan (Connie) Tenhouse of Fowler; two nieces, Amy (Marc) Tenhouse-Nguyen of Arlington, VA and Trisha (Rick) Rettke of Quincy; a nephew, Ross (Amanda) Tenhouse of Fowler, and an aunt, Naomi Austin of Quincy.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Memorials may be directed to the Quincy Humane Society or Blessing Hospice. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.