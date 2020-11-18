Doris A. Knuffman, age 78, of Barry Community Care Center, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1942 in Quincy, the first-born child of Cyril L. and Rita (Schwartz) Knuffman.

After graduating from Notre Dame High School, Doris went to work at the former St. Mary Hospital. She received her training on the job, working there as a surgical technician for 34 years. After St. Mary closed, she went on to work for several years at Blessing in SPD until her retirement.

Doris was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Her Catholic faith was very important to her, and this showed in her devotion to her parents and her constant interest in her family. Doris was a wonderful cook, and she was known for the Sunday meals she prepared for the Knuffman family. She also spent years on the committee that organized annual luncheons for the former St. Mary Hospital employees. Her hobbies included crafts, needlepoint, and crewelwork. She also enjoyed her time quilting with the St. Francis Quilting group. Doris had a happy life; she loved spending time on the family farm, collecting jewelry, reading and spoiling her beloved black poodle Sammy.

Doris is survived by:

HER MOTHER: Rita Knuffman of Liberty;

NINE SIBLINGS: Judy Summers and her husband John of Quincy; Rick Knuffman and his wife Holly of Manville, IL; Dennis Knuffman and his wife Tammy of Liberty; Rita Vogelpohl and her husband Mark of Pittsfield; Janice Wiemelt and her husband Kevin of Liberty; Paula Peter and her husband Rob of Liberty; Veronica Cole and her husband Eric of VA; Michelle Ehrhardt and her husband Chris of Liberty and Clint Knuffman of Liberty.

33 NIECES AND NEPHEWS, 54 GREAT NIECES AND GREAT NEPHEWS, numerous cousins and other relatives also survive.

Doris was preceded in death by her father Cyril: two brothers, Cyril D. Knuffman and Joseph L. Knuffman: two sisters, Sandra S. Mears and Christine M. Knuffman: two nephews, Adam and Zachary Summers.

Due to the effects of Covid 19, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Blessed Sacrament Parish or Quincy Notre Dame. Services are in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, dukerandhaugh.com.