Doris Lee Horner, 89, wife of the late Dale O. Horner of Hannibal, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, while in Rochester, Minn. of natural causes. Her daughter Terry Egbers and her son Robert Horner were at her bedside.
Graveside services and burial for the family will be at 11?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Grand View Burial Park. Pastor Matt Ver Meer will officiate. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Doris Lee Rethorn was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Hannibal, the daughter of John O Rethorn and Elizabeth Raisch Rethorn. She graduated from Hannibal High School and at age 18 traveled to Chicago as a new employee of the Burlington Northern Railroad, working as a teletype operator for 20 years.
She married Dale Horner in 1950, who was in the naval reserves, after he had completed his tour of duty in WW II. They lived most of their early life on the farm on Clear Creek Road. Doris attended to the milk cows and four children while Dale was continuing to fulfill his obligation with the U.S. Naval Reserves.
Doris was an extraordinary tax preparer and spent 54 years preparing tax returns for their business, Horner Tax Service, before retiring in 2016. She remained active in farming by driving the grain truck to the elevator during harvest. Doris particularly enjoyed her Presbyterian Church friends, swimming at the YMCA and especially her close association with her many tax clients.
Doris was preceded in death by her brother John "Bud" Rethorn and her sister Betty O'Hearn.
Survivors include her four children, Terry (Carl) Egbers, Dale "Bill" Horner, Karen Borrowman and fiance Larry Lewton and Robert (Larissa) Horner; 10 grandchildren, Elissa (Justin) Strunk, Andrea Mullen and John Chmielewski, Kali (Mike) Swift, Kelsey Borrowman and fiance Erik Beranek, Justin Horner, Rachel (Adam) Vinson, Jeremy Horner, Madison (Adam) Seelye, Cole Huffman and Kane Huffman; six great-grandchildren, Kenna Strunk, Kallen Strunk, Dominic Mullen, Cameron Mullen, Maveric Mullen and Riley Horner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Grand View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at grandviewfuneral.com
and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.