Dorothy Fern Jaynes, 89, of Columbia MO, passed away at 6:30 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bluff Creek Terrace in Columbia, MO.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum in Quincy, IL. Pastor Al Simonson will officiate.

Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks and social distancing.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Dorothy was born January 14, 1931 in her parents' home in Loraine, IL. She was the daughter of Lambert and Pearl Peterson.

She married Donald Lee Jaynes on September 24, 1949 in Grace United Methodist Church. They lived at 1511 Ohio in Quincy, IL for 42 years. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2007.

As a youth, Dorothy attended Woodville School through the 8th grade. Her family moved to Quincy, IL so she and her sisters could go to junior high school. In her senior year, she took Distributive Ed class and worked half days at Scotts Store. Upon graduation, Dorothy was hired at Moorman Manufacturing Company. She worked there for two years, then quit to be a stay-at-home mom.

Dorothy liked to sew, and made some of her clothes and clothes for her children when they were young. She also made stuffed rabbits, bears, heritage dolls, and quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a member of Grace United Methodist church and was a Sunday school teacher, in charge of the spring and fall rummage sales, and planned the Fellowship of Love meals. When her husband retired, he built a home and shop at 9210 Columbus Road. When he died, Dorothy stayed there two years before selling her home and property, then started staying with her children. She alternated staying with them in three- or four-month intervals. After the closing of Grace United Methodist Church, she attended Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. Dorothy was a member of Martha Circle and attended there when she was in Quincy. Her son David took her on a cruise to celebrate her 85th birthday. When she no longer wanted to travel, she entered Bluff Creek Terrace on July 8, 2017. Dorothy enjoyed reading, doing word seek puzzles, and playing Solitaire. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending her quarter winnings at the country store at the home, buying gifts for her great-granddaughters Mickinzy and Alyssa.

Survivors include four children, Mary Ivey (Hugh) of Gainesville, GA, Teresa Dawson (Mitchell) of Columbia, MO, William "Bill" Jaynes (Linda) of Quincy, IL, and David Jaynes (Annette) of Murphysboro, IL; eight grandchildren, Jami Seelbinder (Rick), Dana Phantanom (David), Drew Ivey (Alissa), Jessica King (Ryan), Bryce Dawson (Jessica), Abby-Jaye Dawson, Paige Jaynes, and Allison Jaynes; and nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Seelbinder, Logan Seelbinder, Kaden Seelbinder, Mason Phantanom, Mickinzy King, Alyssa King, Kent Dawson, Kiera Coley, and Tristan Ivey.

In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Young and Faye Crawford; and two brothers-in-law, Carl Young and Curtis Crawford.

Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, Chaddock, or Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.