Douglas Duane Perrine, 34, of Columbus, IL, passed away at 5:28 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home.

A private funeral ceremony will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point, IL with Pastor Tom Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Graymount Cemetery in Coatsburg, IL with Pastor Patricia Reep officiating.

A visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point, IL.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL.

Douglas was born May 18, 1986, in Quincy, IL to Douglas Neal Perrine and Tammy Kindhart DeJaynes.

He was married to Kathryn E. Ripper on September 7, 2019 in Camp Point, IL. Douglas was so lucky to have found the love of his life who stuck by him through his sickness; they loved each other so much. She survives.

In addition to his wife, other survivors include his mother and beloved stepfather, Tammy and Richard DeJaynes of Coatsburg, IL; his father and stepmother, Douglas and Susie Perrine of Maywood, MO; two children, Keaton Perrine and Kadence Perrine of the home; one brother, Seth Alan Perrine (Ashley Elaine) of Quincy, IL; three step-siblings, Ryan DeJaynes, Nathan DeJaynes (Shelby), and Shana DeJaynes (Tyler DeCook); seven special nieces and nephews, Kristen Zanger, Gracie Zanger, Aaden Zanger, Bentley Perrine, Danielle Perrine, Kaylynn Blickhan, and Dane Blickhan; one special uncle, Jeff Kindhart; two special cousins who he loved like siblings, Jeremy Emerick and Shawn Emerick; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara and Walter Kindhart and Duane and Betty Perrine, and one aunt, Christy Emerick.

Professionally, Douglas was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed working with his close friends and had recently started a mowing and plowing business.

Douglas was competitive and loved playing all different kinds of card games and video games, like Rummy Pitch, Risk, NBA 2K, and Resident Evil. He loved his son Keaton dearly and they bonded over playing video games and baseball together. He always told his son, "You always take care of your mama." Douglas loved his beautiful 5 month-old baby girl Kadence too, and they enjoyed their early mornings together, picking out her outfits, and watching Tom and Jerry together. Douglas was also a big Cardinals baseball fan. Spending time outdoors, fishing, taking naps, and trips to Mark Twain Lake and the 18 Wheeler were some of Douglas's favorite things. He was a talented woodworker and cook, known for grilling the best hamburgers, but he also had a sweet tooth. Douglas had a great sense of humor and loved watching reruns of a variety of comedy shows. He also had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Boston Terrier "Milo" and Miniature Pinscher "Elvis". Ever since he was a teen, Douglas had a number of health issues but no matter what, he always stayed strong and kept smiling. Most of all, Douglas will be remembered for his perseverance, the smile he always had on his face, and his heart of gold. He always helped others, was there for his family, and cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.

Douglas attended Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point, IL.

Pallbearers will be Seth Perrine, Jeremy Emerick, Shawn Emerick, Curt Maas, Nick Taylor, Nathan DeJaynes, Ryan DeJaynes, and Anthony Blickhan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keaton Perrine, Jeff Kindhart, and Rich Lorasch.

Memorial contributions may be made for his children Keaton and Kadence Perrine, payable to Kathryn Perrine.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.