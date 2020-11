Eleanor Eunice "Ellie" Hagmeier, 94, of Keokuk, died Nov. 19, 2020, at her home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Vigen Memorial Home, Keokuk. Social distancing requirements will be in place, and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.