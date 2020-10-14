Emma "Jeanette" Baker, 79, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 1:43 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Jeanette's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Jeanette was born July 14, 1941, in Quincy, IL to Louie Franklin and Ora Ellen White Sisk.
She was married to Leland Marllo Baker on March 26, 1997 in Tucson, AZ. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2007.
Survivors include two children, Robin Lynn Yates (Paul) of Mesa, AZ and Jeffrey Dean Chambers of NC; five grandchildren, Amy Lynette Thompson (Benjamin) of Fulton, MO, Louie Oliver Vincent Evers (Stephanie) of Mesa, AZ, Christy Ann Holt of Columbia, MO, Jennifer Chambers of St. Louis, MO, and Sammi Jo of St. Louis, MO; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Kathlyn L. Summers (Bill) of Jefferson City, MO, Caron Sue Smith of Vero Beach, FL, Edna Mae Dunn of Breckenridge, TX, and Ellen Parrish (Lindsey) of Quincy, IL; and a nephew, Rick Parrish (Nancy) of Quincy, IL.
In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.
Jeanette managed convenience stores in the Mesa, Arizona area as well as the Ayerco on North 12th Street in Quincy for over 20 years until her retirement.
Jeanette loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing scratch-off tickets.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emma Jeanette Baker Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.