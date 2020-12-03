Erma I. "Jean" McAfee, age 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:05 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Bro. Bob Craig will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.

Visitation celebrating Jean's life will be held 9:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

Jean was born on July 20, 1928, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of William H. and Lula Ann (Goens) Garner.

She was united in marriage to Eldon Lewis McAfee, Sr. on August 31, 1946, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 8, 1991.

Survivors include a son, John "Andy" McAfee of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Pat Buffington of Perry, MO; brother, Donald Garner; grandchildren; Chad McAfee (Shanda), Lance McAfee (Heather), Amy Whittaker, Megan Bramblett (Cody), Kevin McAfee, Adam McAfee, Stephanie Green, Rendy Hawn, and Rich Hatton (Rose); numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McAfee was preceded in death by a son, Eldon "Bud" McAfee, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara McAfee, grandson, Charles "Chuck" Hatton; siblings, John Garner, Roy Garner, Melvin Garner, Lloyd Garner, Earl Garner, Everett Garner, Lola Curless and Ella Tate.

Mrs. McAfee graduated from Hannibal High School in 1946. She worked in the cafeteria at the Hannibal Middle School along with being a full time homemaker making sure that her family was taken care of.

Jean was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church, where she was very involved in Sunday School, preparing church dinners and making sure the flowers were fresh in the sanctuary every Sunday.

In her free time, Jean enjoyed cooking, shopping and attending yard sales looking for a bargain. Jean's biggest love was her family and church family. She cherished every moment spent together with them.

Pallbearers will be Chad McAfee, Lance McAfee, Cody Bramblett, Kevin McAfee, Easton McAfee, and Kaisen McAfee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

