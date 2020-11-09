Esther Cokel, 86, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

Esther was born June 30, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Kmetz) Miller in Laura, Illinois. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1952. On August 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Cokel. He survives. Esther was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in Carthage and a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board.

Esther is survived by her husband, Lawrence Cokel of Carthage; five children, Richard (Kelly) Cokel of Carthage, Connie (Keith) Bruns of Carthage, Cynthia (Doug) Smith of Carthage, Thomas (Jamie) Cokel of Waukegan, Illinois and Jeffrey (Ann) Cokel of Carthage; one brother, John Miller of Galesburg; a sister, Pat (Anson) Wing of Galesburg; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren, one great, great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Tony Cokel and sister-in-law Karlene Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Carthage. Extended visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 Friday evening. Masks will be required with social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or H.U.G.S. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.