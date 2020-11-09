Esther Luann Knapp, 87, of Eureka, went to be with the Lord at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1933, in Eureka, Ill., to John and Esther Abersol Bittner. She married Michael Knapp Jr. on Aug. 15, 1954 in Roanoke, Ill. He died on June 2, 2018.

Surviving are her children, Jon (Pat) Knapp of Eureka, Ill., Susan (Curt) Gramm of Gridley, Ill., Trudie (Elwood) Yackley of Taylor, Mo., and Jamie (Casey) Knobloch of Gridley, Ill.; her siblings, Joy Bauer of Princeville, Ill., Judie Bittner of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Peg (Don) Heinold of Eureka, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Liz) Knapp, Brandon (Amy) Knapp, Blake Knapp, Sara Knapp, Nicole (Todd) Witzig, Lindsey (Joseph) Knochel, Reed (Bethany) Yackley, Wade, Mara Knobloch; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and step-mother, Dorothy Schumacher Bittner.

Luann was a homemaker who loved to sew and quilt. She was active in the Apostolic Christian World Relief sewing. She was also involved as a 4H leader and helped kids learn to crochet.

Luann supported her husband on their grain and livestock farm in Ewing, Mo. area from 1975-2012 until they moved back to Eureka, Ill., to enjoy retirement. She was a member of the Taylor and Goodfield Apostolic Christian Churches.

Most of all, Luann enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Private family grave side service will be held at the Goodfield – Congerville Apostolic Cemetery. Church ministers will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka and online condolences and tributes may sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.