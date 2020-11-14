Esther W. Sherman, age 93, of Quincy, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in St. Vincent's Home. She was born on March 2, 1927 in Burton Township on the family farm, a daughter to Henry and Olivia (Maas) Ehrhardt. Esther married Russell E. Sherman on January 8, 1955 in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with celebrant, Father Anthony Braum, OFM. Russell preceded her in death on December 5, 2002.

Esther had been employed by Eli Walker and Motorola. A talented seamstress, she made draperies for Kemner's and Garrelts Paint & Wallpaper. Also, Esther was a private caregiver to many people in Quincy.

A devout Catholic for many years Esther attended 6:30 a.m. daily mass at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She was active in the Ladies of St. Francis and loved to attend Card Parties. Esther volunteered at Blessing's Hospitality House and, like her husband, supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by collecting and recycling aluminum cans and sending all proceeds to St. Jude's.

Esther's favorite thing was being a homemaker and taking care of her entire family, they truly were her greatest joy. She was looking so forward to her first great-grandchild.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sheila (Ralph) Druffel and Nancy (Tom) Boone both of Quincy; grandchildren: Emily Druffel of Quincy, Kayla Boone-Kloppe and her husband Andy of New Berlin, IL and Curtis Boone of Quincy; a sister, Margie Benz of Quincy and one great-grandson, Boone Henry Lee Kloppe born on November 9, 2020. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband and infant daughter, Catherine Gerard Sherman; two sisters and their husbands, Evelyn and Richard Grawe; Dolores and John Siebers; brothers: Robert and Paul Ehrhardt; and a brother-in-law, Albert Benz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Don Blickhan. There will be a private visitation. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those attending the services are kindly asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. dukerandhaugh.com