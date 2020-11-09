Faunda Marie Dreyer, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2020, with her daughter at her side. She was born to the late Lloyd and Geraldine Viar in Adams County, Illinois.

Faunda met her husband, Elmer at a dance in Camp Point, Illinois and married in 1958. They lived in Quincy in Evergreen Terrace, a neighborhood they developed. They moved to Lake Ozark, Missouri; then to Branson, Missouri where they built the country music show Ozark Mountain Hayride. From there they moved to Pigeon Forge, TN, in 1984 and built the Smoky Mountain Jubilee. Faunda was the meticulous bookkeeper, and always said, "I can't carry a tune." Faunda was loved by many and will be sincerely missed.

Survivors include daughter, Gayla Marshall; granddaughter and her husband, Nikky and Derek Knutson; great granddaughter, Haven Knutson; along with nieces and nephews. The family also wishes to express sincere gratefulness to caretaker Daniel Hartsock for his loving care of Faunda throughout the last years of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents; brothers Ed and Farris Viar; sisters Shirley Richardson and Mae Bowen; sisters-in-law Rita and Dorothy Viar and brother-in-law Bob Richardson.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, conducted by Rev. Tom Donovan.

There will be no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside services. Services are in the care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

