Floyd W. Marshall, 99, of 1312 S. 30th St. in Quincy, passed away at 2:20 am Thursday, November 26, 2020 in his home.

A lifelong resident of Quincy, he was born on July 24, 1921, the son of William and Hattie Marshall. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1939 and was a graduate of Gem City Business College and the California College of Commerce, receiving his Doctorate from the Institute of Social Research. Dr. Marshall was the President of Gem City College from 1955 until his retirement in 1986, when he became President Emeritus. During his tenure, he expanded the Business College to include the School of Horology, School of Fashion, and the Quincy Beauty Academy.

Dr. Marshall was the first Administrator of the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy and was on the Board of the Tuberculosis Association (American Lung Association), serving as the President of the local chapter as well as the President of the State Association. He was also on the boards of the American Cancer Society, Adams County Mental Health Association, Family Planning, Salvation Army, Greenmount Cemetery, and was a 50-year member of Herman Lodge and High Twelve Club. He was a lifelong member of Salem Evangelical Church, serving in many capacities.

On July 21, 1944, he married Frieda V. Dege. At her death in 2012, Floyd and Frieda had celebrated 68 1/2 years of marriage. Mrs. Marshall worked in partnership with her husband at Gem City College. In their later years, Dr. and Mrs. Marshall particularly enjoyed seeing former students who often expressed appreciation for the education and support they had received at Gem City College. At 98 years of age, Dr. Marshall was still putting on his suit and tie and going to his office at Gem City College, the same as he had since 1955.

Survivors include a son, the Rev. Dr. Bruce T. Marshall and his wife Amy Dibner of Silver Spring, MD; a daughter, Janice E. Miller of Quincy; two grandchildren, Jesse T. Miller (Katelyn) of Columbia, MO and Katherine J. Marshall (Maurice Nguyen) of St. Paul, MN; three step-grandchildren, Aaron Dibner-Dunlap (Anjali Dibner) of Washington, DC, Megan Dibner-Dunlap (Chris Sharron) of Cleveland, OH, and Eli Dibner-Dunlap (Kate Gallogly) of Portland, ME; two step-great-grandchildren, Soraya of Washington, DC and Vera of Portland, ME.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a son-in-law, Gary W. Miller,

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ with private family inurnment services in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salem Evanglical UCC, the Gem City Scholarship Foundation, Blessing Hospice, or an organization of your choice.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

