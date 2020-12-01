Frances G. Kennedy, age 80, of Griggsville, Ill. died Monday afternoon (November 30, 2020) at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, Il.

She was born February 12, 1940 in Pittsfield, Il. daughter of the late Delmer and Gladys Kingery Daniels

She married Gene Kennedy on June 14, 1959 in Griggsville, Il. and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Kennedy and wife Brenda and Troy Kennedy and wife Bunny all of Griggsville, Il.; five grandchildren, Dr. Cullen Hoos (Huxley Hoos)of Springfield, Il.., and Drew Kennedy (Brittany) of Pittsfield, Il., Morgan Kennedy of Griggsville, Il., Matthew Kennedy (Alexis) of New Canton, Il., and Lauren Kennedy of Griggsville, Il.; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Blair, Beckett, and Nora; one sister, Carolyn Johnson (Les) of Pittsfield, Il.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Drake and Dorothy McKinney both of Perry, Il., Rosalee Kurfman of Jacksonville, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Benton Criley Kennedy.

Frances was a well-known cook working at the Wagon Wheel in Perry, Il. as well as the Purple Martin Inn and recently Casey's both in Griggsville. She and husband Gene loved traveling to the gambling boats and eating out regularly. She dearly loved all her grandchildren and regularly attended their sporting events.

A Celebration of Frances' Life will be held later in 2021. Memorials may be to Griggsville Cemetery c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, Il. 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville is in charge of arrangements.