Frank Leo Altgilbers, age 85, of Quincy died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. He was born on February 6, 1935 in Quincy the son of Frank and Josephine (Mast) Altgilbers.

Frank was employed by the United States Postal Service until his retirement.

He was a member of the Genealogical Society in Quincy, where he used his knowledge to trace the genealogy of the Altgilbers and Mast families, Germany and the Civil War. Frank loved going to yard sales, auctions and flea markets with his sisters. He had many different collections.

Frank is survived by one sister Carlene Wolf, one brother Wilfred Altgilbers, thirty-four nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Joseph Altgilbers and Donald Altgilbers; sisters: Dorothy Janssen, Florine Sparrow and his twin sister Frances Leona Evoy, a brother, Norbert in infancy and one nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or St. Vincent's Casita Catherine Assisted Living. All those attending the services are kindly asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.