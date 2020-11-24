Rev. G. Dale Norfolk, 88, of Hannibal, MO and formerly of Holts Summit, MO. passed away at 2:51 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.

A private funeral service will be at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park.

Friends and Family are invited to Dale's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.

The funeral service will be live streamed through the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html

The live stream will start shortly before the service begins at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

G. Dale Norfolk was born just outside of Hannibal, MO., October 22, 1932, to Herman Norfolk and Edna Hirst Norfolk Keck. He had one sister, Maxine, who is deceased and one brother Donald, who is deceased. Rev Norfolk was raised on Southside in Hannibal, MO. He went to Stowell school from grade 3 through grade 9. He graduated from Hannibal High School in 1950, and later from Hannibal LaGrange College and Culver Stockton College. He received a Master's degree from Missouri School of Religion in Philosophy and Religion and a Master's degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City in English.

Rev. Norfolk pastored Noix Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana, MO, Pleasant View Baptist Church in Liberty, Illinois, Prairie Grove Baptist Church in Columbia, Mo, Grand Prairie Baptist Church in Auxvasse, MO. and for 20 years was pastor of the Union Hill Baptist Church in Holts Summit, MO. He became pastor of the South Union Baptist Church in Maywood, MO. at age 81. He was the pastor until Sept 2017.

Rev Norfolk served as Chaplain of the Missouri Senate for 26 years, taught school in the New Bloomfield, MO school district for three years and in public relations for the Missouri Baptist Children's home for 17 years full time and over 17 years part time.

Rev. Norfolk served on the board of Hannibal LaGrange College for 8 years, had his own radio program of KFAL in Fulton, MO, for 17 years, was regional director for Americans United for 10 years, served on committees for the Missouri and Southern Baptist Convention was for several years Chaplain of the Marion County Democratic Club.

Rev. Norfolk loved sports. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, Hannibal LaGrange Trojans, Hannibal Pirates, UConn women's basketball and the Missouri Tigers. He received many trophies for bowling, coached girls softball, boys baseball and basketball. He had both boys and girls after school for recreation in the church gym all 20 years of his pastorate. His philosophy was to make the gym available to the entire community, not just the church members. Rev. Norfolk enjoyed having coffee once a month with friends who had grown up on Southside in Hannibal. He was proud of his Southside heritage.

For most of his adult life, Rev. Norfolk lived in Central, MO. Upon his retirement he and his wife, Barbara, moved back home to Hannibal, MO. Rev. Norfolk served as supply pastor for many churches in Northeast, MO.

Rev. Norfolk is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, his son, Dennis of Hannibal, MO., his daughter, Lori, and her husband Tim Jones of Ohio, one granddaughter, Harmony and her husband Craig Aquino of Ohio, one grandson, Bryan and wife Madison of the United States Navy, one great grandson Jack, one step great-grand daughter Macey. He is also survived by many other family members and countless friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home and Hannibal LaGrange University.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.