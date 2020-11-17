Menu
Gary W. Davis

Gary Wayne Davis, age 66, of Canton, MO passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence in Canton.

He was born August 14, 1954 in Macon, MO the son of Donald R. and Marjorie (Hartgrove) Davis and was raised by his grandparents, Leo and Ola Davis. He married Pamela Sue Johnson on March 2, 1974 in Taylor, MO. She survives.

Gary served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. His work included farming, J.M. Huber, Calcium Carbonate, Ron's Tire, Bross Construction, and George Keller Farms.

Gary was a fan of John Wayne, St. Louis Cardinals and John Force drag racing. He was a member of the La Grange Lion's Club and American Legion Post in Canton.

Survivors include his wife Pam Davis; children, Christine (Kevin) Baker, Melanie (Michael) Saxbury, Gary Davis; grandchildren, Kourtni "Piglet" Baker, Kyli "Roo" Baker, Michaela "Mac" Saxbury, Cole "Tater" Saxbury, Amelia "Sweet Pea" Saxbury and Hunter "String Bean" Saxbury. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Cecil Johnson, grandparents Leo and Ola Davis and granddaughter, Lauren Neal.

Graveside services, burial, and military honors will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Taylor, MO with Pastor Orlie Yoder officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the La Grange Lion's Club or to Otto Bruner Post #170 of the American Legion.

Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com



Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 17, 2020.
