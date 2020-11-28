Gene Ancil Johnson, 74, of Ewing, MO passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, MO. He fell ill with the coronavirus and did not recover.

Born March 7, 1946, in Durham, MO, he was the son of Ray Samuel and Helen Mae (Dillard) Johnson.

Gene attended Durham Grade School and graduated from Ewing High School in 1964. After graduation, he worked at the LaGrange Foundry until he was drafted. Gene married Bobbie Jo Willows in 1968 and had one son Bryan S. Johnson.

Gene was drafted into the United States Army February 16, 1966. He fought on the front lines in the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of Sergeant during his career. He received several recognitions including Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and Expert Rifleman. He was honorably discharged on February 15, 1968.

Gene began work at Moorman Manufacturing in 1968 where he was employed for 27 years before his retirement in 1995. Gene was the captain of his Moorman's bowling team where he led the team to win the League Championship.

Following his retirement from Moorman Manufacturing, Gene worked with his son Bryan with the Honda of America Racing Team (HART), traveling to races all across the country. He was everyone's favorite team member for 23 years until 2018. Gene was extremely proud of Bryan's accomplishments on and off the racetrack.

In 1993, Gene was one of the founding owners of Three Pines Golf Course in Tolona, MO. He served as an officer for several years and was the current (2020) President of the organization. Gene could often be found in the clubhouse surrounded by friends.

Gene was also a member of the Masons for approximately 15 years.

Survivors to mourn his passing include his son Bryan Johnson of Maywood, MO, a sister Ruth (Richard) Halle of Quincy, IL, a sister in law Mary (Ronald) Johnson of Ewing MO, a sister in law Lorretta (Robert) Johnson of Frankfort MO, two nieces, Rebecca Johnson of Ewing, MO and Lynn (Curtis) Hummel of Payson IL, five nephews, Jeff (Donna) Johnson of Maywood, Andy (Erin) Johnson of Maywood, Tony (Angela) Johnson of Ewing, Paul (Rhonda) Johnson of Quincy, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his three brothers Robert L, Ronald N, and James Donald, a brother in law Richard Halle, and an infant nephew Neil Edward Johnson.

Gene was a fun-loving man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He always had a good story to tell. And he was always there when you needed him. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. His passing leaves an empty void for all of us.

Please honor Gene by doing everything you can to stay safe and protect those around you.

Gene will be buried with full military honors at the Durham Cemetery. Due to COVID, funeral services will be held for close family and friends only at the Durham Cemetery.

No indoor visitation will be held. Facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the "Gene Johnson Memorial Fund" at United State Bank, 200 East State Hwy 6, PO Box 328, Ewing MO 63440. Contributions will be used to support local youth golfers and other endeavors for the surrounding community. Memorials may also be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.