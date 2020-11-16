George Donald "Don" Berryman, 86, of Coatsburg, died at 3:56 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Born June 9, 1934, in LaBelle, MO., Don was a son of George and Pansy Jewel Burkhart Berryman. He married Sharon K. Hantelman on January 31, 1960, in Fenton, IA. She survives.

Don graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in May 1952 and enrolled in Gem City Business College in Sept. 1952. He worked for Burlington Railroad Company in Chicago from March 1953 until enlisting in the Air Force in 1955. In early 1957, he transferred to weather school at Chanute AFB in IL. After weather school, he transferred to Ent AFB in Colorado Springs, CO where he served as a weather observer with the Air Weather Service. It was here that he met his bride-to-be in February of 1959.

Don spent ten years farming for his brother-in-law, Glenn Thomas, worked at Electric Wheel and then worked for 35+ years as a Rural Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service retiring in August 2006.

Mr. Berryman was a trustee for the Adams Co. Water District #1, a member of Benjamin Masonic Lodge #297 A.F. & A.M., Quincy Consistory, and the Quincy Masonic High

Twelve Club. He had been selected to formally receive the Meritorious Service Award (MSA) by the Illinois Council of Deliberation in June of 2021.

Don was a member of Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy, an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan, and enjoyed spending time in his yard.

Survivors in addition to his wife are their three children, Beth Schutte, Quincy, Scott Berryman (Mary), Quincy, and Sarah Miller, Camp Point; seven grandchildren, Rachel Mixer (Mark), Ryan Blair (Kobi), Alex

Berryman (Emily), Regan Rains (Justin), Whitney Miller, Audrey Miller, and Drew Miller (Abbey); eight great-grandchildren, Kayla, Jade, Jacie, and Jett Blair, Caitlin Mitchell (Khali), Molly Mixer, Everly, and Jack Berryman; a step great-granddaughter, Brittney Miller (Steven); three step-great-great-grandchildren, Henry, Fletcher, and Lincoln Miller.; two sisters-in-law, Faye Belknap and Sandy Lynch; a brother-in-law, Larry Buscher; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother in law, Anita and Glenn Thomas, a step great-grandson, Jamie Mixer; his sister-in-law, Gail Buscher; and his brother-in-law Jerry Belknap.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Madison Park Christian Church West End in Quincy by Pastor Chuck Sackett. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend. Online streaming of Don's service will be available at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net by clicking on his obituary listing and following the link at the bottom of the page. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Madison Park Christian Church East End in Quincy. Masonic rites will be held at the conclusion of the visitation. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the LaMoine Christian Camp or Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.