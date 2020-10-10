Georgia Ann Eilts Gooding (Megyn Elizabeth Gooding), 70, of Lebanon, Mo., died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Mo.

She was born April 18, 1950, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of George and Sally Ann Eilts. She married Milton Gooding on July 15, 1968, and he survives.

Georgia attended Brown County High School. Earlier, she owned and operated Tweety Bird Daycare in Camp Point, Ill. She enjoyed crafts of many varieties.

Survivors include her mother, Sally Ann Eilts; three daughters, Melissa (Darrell) Kemper, Alaine (Jason) Baugher and Tina Gooding; grandchildren, Kimber (Evan) Ralph, Seth Kemper, Teala and Keely Wagner, Harley, Lily and Grace Baugher, and Monique Gooding; great-grandchildren, Dante and Toni Ralph, and Mae Wagner; a sister, Jacqueline (Maurice) Hester; a brother, George (Denise) Eilts; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Eilts; and two brothers, William and Ronnie Eilts.

Graveside services and inurnment will be at 10?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Paloma Cemetery, Paloma, Ill., with Pastor Kyle Frink officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Paloma Cemetery, 1640 N. 1813th Lane, Paloma, IL 62359.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.