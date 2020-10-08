Gerald J. Woodward, 93, of Quincy, died at 12:44?p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
Gerald was born Sept. 13, 1927, in New Salem, a son of Cloyd and Helen Eichman Woodward. He married Jo Ann Adkisson on Aug. 2, 1959, in New London, Mo. She preceded him in death Sept. 2, 2009.
Gerald was a 1943 graduate of Hull High School. After graduation, Gerald was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as part of the German occupation until his honorable discharge.
One of Gerald's first jobs was at International Harvester, and his interest in tractors and farming would be a lifelong passion. Gerald owned and operated Woodward Garage for over forty years in Hull, where he and Jo Ann raised their sons. After Gerald retired from the mechanic business, he took a position in housekeeping with the Illinois Veterans Home. He retired for the second time in 2002, after eight years at the home.
Gerald was a 32nd-Degree Mason, and he was a member of Hull American Legion Post 1061.
Survivors include two sons, Travis (Cynthia) Woodward of Quincy and Carl (Teri) Woodward of Hannibal, Mo.; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Nancy) Woodward of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings, Twilla, Paul, Everett, Betty and Barbara Jo Anne.
Graveside Services will be at 10?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Kovar officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7?p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Army Funeral Detail.
Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com
and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.