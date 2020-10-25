Gladys Elizabeth "Betty" Rottmann Schutte, age 99, of Bowie, MD, and formerly of Quincy, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Bowie, MD.
Betty was born February 5, 1921 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Herman G. and Edna Meyer Hehmeyer. She married Roger L. Rottmann on April 27, 1941 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her death on May 27, 1982. She married Harold Schutte on April 15, 1984. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2017.
Betty was a lifetime member of Luther Memorial Church. She is a member of the Wicks Society at Luther Memorial. Betty was a member of the Emerson School PTA, the Elks Auxiliary and the Good Samaritan Home. She enjoyed cards and embroidery.
Survivors include two sons, Gary (Jean) Rottmann of Bowie, MD, Steven (Nancy) Rottmann of Downers Grove, IL; five grandchildren, Jason (Linda) Rottmann of Bowie, MD, David (Amy) Rottmann of Arden, NC, Mark (Traci) Rottmann of Wilmington, NC, Nicole (Tim) Czerniak of Plainsfield, IL, Sarah (Kyler) Griffiths of Plainsfield, IL; thirteen great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Donna Schutte (Randy Fenton) Walbring of Quincy; two step-granddaughters, Deana (Walter) Brink of Quincy, and Lori Walbring of St. Pete's Beach, FL; and two step-great grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Betty was preceded in death by parents, a brother Clifford F. Hehmeyer and a sister Helen Bailey.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Luther Memorial Church or Good Samaritan Home.
Condolences may be expressed at hansenspear.com
and whig.com.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.