Grace Catherine Joyce Schell, age 15, of Liberty, died with a heart filled with love on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. She was born on January 16, 2005 in Quincy, the daughter of Dustin J. and Holly (Campbell) Schell.
Grace attended grade school at St. James Lutheran School. She was a sophomore at Liberty High School where she participated in cross country, track and was a school cheerleader. Grace enjoyed whatever she was doing whether it be dancing, fishing, hunting, camping, working, or riding bikes and horses. She loved shoes, especially athletic shoes. At 5 years old, Grace knew that she wanted to be an oral surgeon, and when her sister Emma got braces, Grace enthusiastically helped her with advice.
Grace loved everyone and had a life full of friends, she had a beautiful smile and laugh. Grace was a "free spirit" and always found a way to lift people up when they needed it most. The world was never big enough for her!
People who had only met her once were touched by her energy and never forgot that about her. Grace recently received her lifeguard certification and was looking forward to being a lifeguard next season.
Along with her parents, Grace is survived by her siblings: Emma, Sophia and Elijah; her maternal grandparents; Gerald "Booty" and Yvonne Campbell of Quincy, paternal grandparents Nancy (Tom) Goehl of Mackinaw, IL., Christopher Schell of Liberty; Maternal Great- Grandmother Alvena Campbell of Quincy, Maternal Great- Grandfather Richard Obert of Quincy, Paternal Great- Grandmother Norma Hebel of Quincy and Paternal Great- Grandfather Mark Schell of Quincy;
Aunts and uncles; Nick and Jodeen Campbell of Quincy, Lucas and Sara Campbell of Ursa, Mark and Sky Schell of Clyde Park, MT., Andrea and Andrew Bardwell of Augusta, MT, Stacey Franco of CA.; Great aunts, great uncles, cousins and many friends also survive.
Grace was preceded in death by her Maternal Great- Grandmother; Dolores Obert, Paternal Great-Grandparent's Leanne Schell and Henry Hebel, and Maternal Great-Grandfather, Grover Campbell.
Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Liberty School Track. Please do wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. There will be a private visitation for the family and private interment in Xander Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated (instead of floral tributes) to #belikegrace, a memorial fund being established for an annual Track and Cross-Country scholarships at Liberty High School. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.