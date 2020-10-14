Gregory Stephen "Greg" Jones, 70, of Quincy, died at 1:34?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
Greg was born May 28, 1950, in Monroe City, Mo., a son of Orville Leo and Josephine Porter Jones. He married Janice Lindroth on May 27, 1989, in Quincy. She survives.
Greg attended Quincy Public Schools through high school. He had served honorably in the U.S. Army.
Greg had been employed by Knapheide Manufacturing Co., where he worked in supervisory positions for several different departments. In 2000, he and Janice purchased Westmin Corp., which they would own and operate until their retirement.
Greg enjoyed long-range shooting and meticulously caring for his yard. Greg was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Laurie Jacobson of Pekin, Ill., Andy Jones of Charlotte, N.C., and Tina (Jim) Zanger of Quincy; a stepdaughter, Heather (Kyle) Brummal of Rogers, Ark.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (C.J.) Eaton, Jon (Mackenzie) Jacobson, Spencer Jacobson, Stefan (Savannah) Jacobson, Jordan, Tanner and Jenna Zanger, and Macy Brummal; three great-grandchildren, Brinley, Payce and Greyson Eaton; three siblings, Don, Zenda and Rick Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Dennis, Michael and Randy Jones.
A private family service will be held in Quincy Memorial Park, with the Rev. Scott Mikkelson officiating. Inurnment will be in Quincy Memorial Park.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com
and whig.com.
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.