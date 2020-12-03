Harold Darrah Sherrick, 87, of Bowen, IL died at 9:06 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Bradford Villa in Quincy, IL.

Harold was born April 23, 1933 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL to Emil and Verna (Swan) Sherrick.

He attended the one room school house of Fairview for grade school and graduated in 1950 from Bowen High School.

Joining the Navy in the early 1950's he served for 6 years in the reserves.

Harold married Phyllis Johnson March 1, 1952. She preceded him in death September 22, 2010. To this union three children were born. He later married Maureen Kichline March 16, 1985. She died August 4, 1998.

He was a lifelong farmer in Bowen area never living more than five miles from his birth home. He served as supervisor of Chili Township for 16 years. As a member of the Bowen Lions Club he was instrumental in building the original Bowen swimming pool. Harold was a trustee for the Bowen cemetery board for many years. He drove for Gully Transportation for 7 years and always said he got to see much of America while getting paid.

He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying with family and friends. In 1999 he took two of his granddaughters to England to visit Maureen's family. Later he along with his son and grandson went on a 3 generational trip to Montana. Several trips were made to St Louis to the ice follies with great-grandkids Audrey and Amelia Bruening, Collin and Evan Walker, and Catilynn and Paige Bland.

Harold is survived by three children Terry Fecht, Dennis (Tyrella) Sherrick, and Nancy (Shawn) Homan. A step daughter Debbie Kichline and her son Hunter also survive him. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Scott (Shawna) Bland, Jeffery (Bethany) Fecht, Christy (Nathan) Goudschaal, Brittany (Chad) Bruening, Brianne (David) Walker, Brayden (Liz) Sherrick, Mitch (Lindsey) Phillips, Mikayla (Troy) VanFleet, and Chesney Homan. He has 19 great grandchildren.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law Norman Fecht, granddaughter Stephanie (Bland) Wilder, and sister Norma Lee Sherrick.

Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday December 5, 2020 at Bowen cemetery with Pastor Mark Jauss officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Great River Honor Flight or Bradford Villa.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.