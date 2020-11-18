Menu
Helen F. McElroy

Helen F. McElroy, 87, of Augusta, IL died Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Elms in Macomb, IL.

She was born on September 21, 1933 in Houston Township in Adams County, IL to Alfred and Jessie Swan Junk. She married Oscar R. McElroy on September 28, 1952 in Rock Island, IL. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2017.

Helen was a graduate of Bowen High School. She was a farmwife and enjoyed raising chickens and ducks.

She is survived by 3 sons; Alfred (Peggy) McElroy of Buffalo, NY, Larry (Becky) McElroy of Bowen, IL, Kent (Shannon) McElroy of Carthage, IL, a daughter, Linda (Jay) Kiesow of Port Byron, IL, 5 grandchildren, Kaylee, Megan, Devin, Carmen and Rebecca McElroy, a great-granddaughter, Kenzley Akers, 1 sister, Shirley (Tom) Barrett of Littleton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Friday November 20, 2020 at Bowen cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday evening at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend. Memorials may be made to the Elms nursing Home.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.



Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 18, 2020.
