Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Irene Summy
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020

Helen Irene Summy, age 102, of Camp Point, and formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:24 a.m. in Timber Point Heathcare Center in Camp Point, IL.

Helen was born January 31, 1918 in Winchester, Illinois, a daughter of Benjamin and Ethel True McLaughlin. She married Kenneth Summy on July 5, 1940 in Canton, MO. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2004.

Helen was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, and she was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Mildred Eager, Dorothy Everly, Vivian Bourne, and Hazel Engel; and two brothers, Harold and Benny McLaughlin.

Services: Private services will be held.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, IL

Memorials: Timber Point Healthcare Center, Camp Point, IL. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com

www.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.