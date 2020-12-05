Helen Irene Summy, age 102, of Camp Point, and formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:24 a.m. in Timber Point Heathcare Center in Camp Point, IL.

Helen was born January 31, 1918 in Winchester, Illinois, a daughter of Benjamin and Ethel True McLaughlin. She married Kenneth Summy on July 5, 1940 in Canton, MO. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2004.

Helen was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, and she was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Mildred Eager, Dorothy Everly, Vivian Bourne, and Hazel Engel; and two brothers, Harold and Benny McLaughlin.

Services: Private services will be held.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, IL

Memorials: Timber Point Healthcare Center, Camp Point, IL. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com

www.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.