Helen Lucille Wagner, age 93, of Mt. Sterling, passed away at 12:43 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mt. Sterling.

She was born April 26, 1927 in Brown County, Illinois the daughter of Joseph William and Bertha Marie Koch Elbus. She was united in marriage to Edward L. Wagner on August 21, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Sterling and he preceded her in death on March 20, 1986.

Lucille was a homemaker. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy with the class of 1944.

Lucille was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known as an excellent cook and candy maker and was especially known for her pies, german chocolate cakes and candy.

Lucille was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church and loved singing in the choir. She was a member of the Altar Society and Nocturnal Adoration Society. Lucille was also a charter member of Rolling Greens Golf Course where she golfed in leagues for many years. She also enjoyed bowling and participated in several bowling leagues through the years.

She is survived by her children Cindy (Jim) Arnold of Lena, Illinois, Edward J. (Marsha) Wagner of Mt. Sterling, Sharon (Lane) Wiese of Griggsville and Daniel Wagner of Mt. Sterling. Eight grandchildren Melissa (David) Watter of German Valley, Illinois, Lindsey (Chad) Wagner of Lena, Illinois, Rebecca (Noah Voss) Arnold of Glendale, Wisconsin, Patrick (Heidi) Arnold of Dubuque, Iowa, Christopher Wagner and Andrew Wagner of Mt. Sterling, Sarah (Ross) Brockhouse of Virginia, Illinois and Nathan (MaKayla) Wiese of Griggsville. Nine great grandchildren Ellie and Easton Bardell, Carter and Cayden Arnold, Bennett Wagner, Jack, Ava and Collin Brockhouse and Evelyn Wiese also survive along with several step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers George and Leon Elbus and one sister Mary Agnes Cullivan Allen.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mt. Sterling with Father Aaron Kuhn and Deacon Mike Ellerman officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Sterling Catholic Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Mary's School or Heritage Health Activity Fund and may be left or mailed to the Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 South Capitol Ave, Mt. Sterling, Illinois, 62353

