Helen Ripperda, 80, of Coatsburg, died at 12:36?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Born Sept. 9, 1940, in Quincy, Helen was a daughter of Luther "Butch" and Clara Dittmer Heubner. She married Jerome F. Ripperda on March 23, 1968, in Coatsburg.
Helen started playing piano at a young age and always had a love for music, singing and playing with family and friends. She learned to play the accordion in middle school, and then she taught herself to play the guitar when she was 18.
She was a member of the Country Style Opry out of the Augusta/Plymouth area from 1961 to 1969. From 1969 to 1976, Helen played with the Lamoine Valley Opry out of Plymouth. She also played with the Possum Holler Opry from 1972 to 1975. Whenever she had the opportunity, Helen played at bluegrass festivals during the '80s and '90s around the area and even hosted several jam sessions. Later, she played with the Buggy Wheel Opry from 1986 to 2007. She continued to entertain at church, nursing homes and other local gatherings. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden.
Survivors include her four children, Jeffrey Ripperda, residing overseas, Stacy Ripperda of Camp Point, Shelley (Kent) Rossmiller of Coatsburg and Jarrod (Kristin) Ripperda of Coatsburg; eight grandchildren, Cody Ripperda, Kasandra (William Tyler) Wingo, Justin Rossmiller, Makayla Ripperda, Brandon Rossmiller, Eli Ripperda, Anika Ripperda and Nathan Rossmiller; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Floyd "Bud" Heubner (Kay Kaplin), of Quincy; her sisters, Connie (Merle) Goudschaal of Clayton and Carol (Henry) Herrmann of Camp Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Harold Hyer; and a nephew, Randy Hyer.
Funeral services will be at 2?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park. Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be from noon to 2?p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Music Department or Central Adams Fire Auxiliary.
Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.
