Hoover "Herb" C. Nosser, 92, of Ursa, passed away at 10:45 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Timberpoint Health Care in Camp Point.

Herb was born on January 10, 1928, in Ellington, MO a son of the late Charles and Florence (Counts) Nosser.

He moved to the Quincy area in 1970. He married Helen (Miller) Siebers on July 8, 1972 at Salem Church in Quincy. She survives.

Herb was drafted into the Army in April 1946 and received an honorable discharge on March 27, 1953. He served in Japan, Hawaii, Korea and was stationed in Camp Stoneman, CA.

When coming to Quincy, he worked at Steve Nosser Ford, Inc. for twenty years. After retirement, he worked part time as a Wal-Mart Greeter for 10 years, retiring in January 2000.

He volunteered at Blessing Hospital, was a past member of the Gem City Square dance group, and a member of the Ursa Lions Club. He was a member of Zion Church in Ursa. He served on the Retreat House Board, Lord's Acre and was a member of the Kum Join US Sunday School Class.

In addition to his wife, Helen of 48 years, he is survived by his children- Jeff Nosser, Darin Nosser and Rita Nosser (Sam Hefdlin) of St. Louis, Missouri, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren also in St. Louis, stepchildren Becky (Greg) Campbell of Ursa, and Douglas (Julie) Siebers of Belleville, step grandchildren Andrew (Kristi Fessler) Campbell of Ursa, and Alicia (Brandon) Breckenkamp of Quincy, Taylor Siebers of Indianapolis and Hunter Siebers of Belleville. Step great grandchildren Cierra, Danilee, Elizza, and Fealixx Breckenkamp. Daughter-in-law Becky Nosser of Springfield, Missouri, Brothers- Steve and Abraham and Sister-in-law Mae Nosser. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Roger Nosser, great grandson Zeke Breckenkamp, four brothers, Jim Nosser, Hardy Nosser, Mack Nosser and Del Nosser, two sisters, Maude Kaufman, Cebe Coleman and an infant sister, four sisters- in-law, Elsie Nosser, Carolyn Nosser, Opal Nosser and Gertrude Nosser, brother-in-law Leonard Coleman a brother and sister who died in infancy, and in-laws Arthur and Rachel Miller.

Private family services will be held at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, with Reverend Jack Perdue officiating. Interment will follow in the Mendon Cemetery, with military rites by Bear Creek American Legion Post # 823. Memorials are suggested to Zion Church in Ursa or Quincy Salvation Army. You are invited to share your memories of Herb and leave condolences at hunterfh.com and whig.com.