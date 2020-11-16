ST. PATRICK, Mo. - An Iowa man was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in Clark County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Timothy L. Hattan, 55, of Farmington, Iowa, was heading south on U.S. 61, north of the Lewis County line, at 5:45 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, became airborne and overturned.

Hattan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.

The patrol was assisted by Clark County Ambulance, Clark County Rescue, Clark County Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Department.