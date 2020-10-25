Ivan Dale Harms, 78, of Quincy, formerly of Sutter, passed away at 6:15?p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy.
He was born on February 11, 1942, in Quincy, the son of Clarence and Erma (Wemhoner) Harms.
Surviving are one sister Mary Wilson of Quincy, niece Sandy (James) Lochman, of Palmyra, Missouri, nephew Dale (Suzi) Wilson of Quincy, great nieces and nephews: LeAnna Wilson of Avondale, Arizona, Brett Wilson of Quincy, Jesse (Sarah) Lochman, of Red Oak, Iowa, Micah (Jimmy) Skrocki, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Avery Lochman of Quincy, Riley and Bowen Lochman both of Palmyra, Missouri.
Ivan was a lifelong farmer retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Bethany United Church of Christ in Tioga. He enjoyed reading. He also enjoyed walking the grounds of Curtis Creek and visiting with his new found friends.
Services will be held at 11?a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Tioga, with Pastor Joel Schlatter officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany United Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10?a.m. to 11?a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany United Church of Christ. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon has been entrusted to care for Ivan and his family. You are invited share your memories of Ivan and leave condolences at www.hunterfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.