George J. Brown, 86, of Marblehead, IL, passed away at 8:06 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Friends and Family are invited to George's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

George was born May 6, 1934, in Dixon, MO to Jackson Curtis and Beulah M. Ford Brown.

He was married to Betty J. Darnell on August 6, 1954 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2014.

Survivors include three children, George "Lennie" Brown (Devonna Miller) of Quincy, IL, Pennie Kruse (Larry) of Payson, IL, and Kenneth Brown of Marblehead, IL; nine grandchildren, Brandy Logsdon (Will), Kindell Webster (Travis), Lance Ferguson (Jaci), Amanda Colclasure (Dennis), Candice Liverett (Dee), Tami Brown, Jacob Brown, Cory Brown (Rachael Zellerman), and Shandi Brown; and 17 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Carter, Colton, Jentry, Leni, Taylor, Talan, Nora, Braiden, Logan, Daniel, Lachlan, Myles, Tamira, Achilles, Greddah, and Gretchen.

In addition to his wife, George was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Leon, Herb, Bob, Bill, Stan, Don, and Howard Brown; and one sister, Loraine Goodwin.

George proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

George was a supervisor of plumbers and pipe fitters at Electric wheel for 21 years until its closing. He then went on to work for Can-Am for 10 years.

George loved working with his hands, whether that was building homes, working with concrete, doing mechanical work, or restoring vintage cars. He also enjoyed fishing and stock car racing and was a member of Rocky Point Club. George loved his Golden Retriever "Blaze".

Pallbearers will be Jake Brown, Cory Brown, Carter Logsdon, Willie Logsdon, Lance Ferguson, and Daniel McBride.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice or Fishing for Freedom.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.