Jack E. Hogge, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 10:40 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. Rev. Steven Arisman will officiate. A private burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37.

A visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy.

Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks and social distancing.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Jack was born October 19, 1926, in Quincy, IL to Estil Glenn and Edna Grace Shurt Hogge.

He was first married to Rosemary Motley on December 24, 1946 in Quincy, IL. She preceded him in death on June 20, 1986. He was later married to Vivian I. Peters on November 5, 1997 in Quincy, IL. She survives.

In addition to his wife Vivian, other survivors include two children, Diana Hagenah (Rus) of Quincy, IL and Penny Roberts of Quincy, IL; one stepson, Christopher Hogge (Karin) of Spencer, IA; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Swan (David), Melinda Prenger, Ryan Hagenah (Kylee), Erik Goodapple (Sarah), Rebecca Koetters (Nate Frericks), Lindsey Dover (Dan), Nathan Hogge, Kiersten Hogge, Davis Hogge, Kyle Hogge, and Holli Huber; 19 great-granddchildren, Hailee, Hope, and Spencer Swan, Makenzie and Gaven Prenger, William Hagenah, Hazel Goodapple, Layne, Beckham, and Blakley Frericks, Adelin and Gracie Schuster, Daniel, Delani, Liam, and Jackson Dover, and Emma, Charlie, and Jack Hogge; one brother, Duane Hogge of Quincy, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one stepson, Curt Hogge; one granddaughter, Michelle Hagenah; one grandson, Jeremy Goodapple; two step-grandchildren, Dennis and Julius Hogge; four brothers, Charles, Ted, Glenn "Bud", and Robert Hogge; and three sisters, Betty Bailey, Esther McLaughlin, and Hazel Paden.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII.

Over the years, Jack worked as a meat cutter at Wennier's Store, The Food Center, and Kroger's for 30 years collectively. He went on to be a salesman at Traeder's TNT Golf Carts. He also drove a school bus for Quincy Public Schools for 13 years.

Jack's father was the greens keeper at Spring Lake Country Club, which led to Jack's lifelong love of golf. In his younger years, he was a caddy and at only 11 years-old, he was the youngest participant in the city golf tournament. He went on to golf for the next 80 years of his life, always admiring famous golfer Arnold Palmer. Jack was a charter member of Cedar Crest Country Club as well as Westview Golf Course. In addition to golf, he also loved following the St. Louis Cardinals, especially his favorite players Lou Brock and Bob Gibson. Jack was a City Alderman as well as a 63-year member of the Moose Lodge, where he served in a variety of capacities over the years including State President. He also loved to sing, dance the jitterbug, and listen to audio books. Most of all, Jack loved his family and cherished every moment spent with them.

Jack was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be Erik Goodapple, Ryan Hagenah, Gaven Prenger, David Swan, Nate Frericks, and Dan Dover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice or St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.