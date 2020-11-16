Jackie A. Cosgrove, 64, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.

Visitation celebrating Jackie's life will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand View Funeral Home.

Mask are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Jackie was born on March 28, 1956, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of Ray and Shirley (Cooper) Hayes. She was previously married to Donald Cosgrove, he survives her.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Cosgrove of Hannibal; brother, Terry Hayes and wife Mary of Hannibal, Mo.; nephews, Andy Hayes (Andrea), Chris Hayes and Aaron Hayes, (Jenna); great nieces and nephews, Malakai, Sophia, Michael and Madison.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cosgrove was preceded in death by her grandparents, Velma Martin, Ray and Mary Hayes; and aunt, Bettie Murphy.

Jackie graduated from Palmyra High School in 1975. Later in life she furthered her education as an LPN and graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange University on Sept. 7, 1990.

Jackie worked at the Monroe City Manor until she retired. Jackie was an excellent caregiver who loved her job and her residents.

Away from work, Jackie was an avid reader, she especially enjoyed reading murder mysteries and also watching movies. Jackie also loved animals and cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Hayes, Chris Hayes and Aaron Hayes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the NEMO Humane Society, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family of Jackie's memorial page at grandviewfuneral.com.