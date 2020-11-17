Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James M. Shaw
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

James Mikel "Mike" Shaw, 67, peacefully left this earth while sleeping on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton. 

Mike was born on Sept. 1, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa, the oldest of five children to the late Helen Lucille (Garoutte) Shaw and James Ralph Shaw. Mike, as he was known to his family, was raised and lived his life in Warsaw, Ill. He attended Western Illinois University and Southwestern Community College, worked at the Country Kitchen in Keokuk, Iowa, and was an over-the-road trucker for a number of years. He loved to debate politics and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and in his younger years, duck hunting in the bottoms and fishing in the Mississippi River. 

Mike is survived by his siblings: Rick (Barb) Shaw of Warsaw, Ill., Karrie Baker (Shaw) of Pekin, Ill., Karen (Tod) Sylvara (Shaw) of Kirksville, Mo., and Clay Shaw of Anchorage, Alaska; nieces and nephews: Ryan Shaw of Basco, Ill., Casey (Amanda) Shaw of Hamilton, Ill., and Ericka Shaw and Austin Archie of Quincy, Ill.; great-nieces and nephews: Mahala Roberts-Shaw, Abigail Shaw, Cooper Shaw, Addison Archie, Jennifer Baker, Benjamin Baker, John Sylvara and Jimmy Sylvara. 

Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. 

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements. 

Tributes and condolences may be left at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Printy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.