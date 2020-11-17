James Mikel "Mike" Shaw, 67, peacefully left this earth while sleeping on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton.

Mike was born on Sept. 1, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa, the oldest of five children to the late Helen Lucille (Garoutte) Shaw and James Ralph Shaw. Mike, as he was known to his family, was raised and lived his life in Warsaw, Ill. He attended Western Illinois University and Southwestern Community College, worked at the Country Kitchen in Keokuk, Iowa, and was an over-the-road trucker for a number of years. He loved to debate politics and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and in his younger years, duck hunting in the bottoms and fishing in the Mississippi River.

Mike is survived by his siblings: Rick (Barb) Shaw of Warsaw, Ill., Karrie Baker (Shaw) of Pekin, Ill., Karen (Tod) Sylvara (Shaw) of Kirksville, Mo., and Clay Shaw of Anchorage, Alaska; nieces and nephews: Ryan Shaw of Basco, Ill., Casey (Amanda) Shaw of Hamilton, Ill., and Ericka Shaw and Austin Archie of Quincy, Ill.; great-nieces and nephews: Mahala Roberts-Shaw, Abigail Shaw, Cooper Shaw, Addison Archie, Jennifer Baker, Benjamin Baker, John Sylvara and Jimmy Sylvara.

Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time.

