James Ronald "Ron" Weber, 81, of Keokuk, Iowa, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Vigen Memorial Home, Keokuk. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required.