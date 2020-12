James S. "Bud" Bisby, 93, of Burnside died Dec. 1, 2020, at his home. Service with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in Moss Ridge Cemetery, Carthage. Service folders will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, without family present, at Printy Funeral Home, Carthage.