James William Lasswell, 80 of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in rural Williamstown, Mo., the son of Ernest Rolf and Georda Orla Dillenger Lasswell. He was united in marriage to Karen Eileen Baxter on March 11, 1972, in Knox City, Mo.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Lasswell of LaBelle, Mo.; one daughter, Janis (Doug) Bauer of Ballwin, Mo.; two brothers, Tom and David Lasswell of Kirksville, Mo.; one sister, Helen Owen of Kahoka, Mo.; several sisters and brothers-in-law including Joyce Lasswell of Salem, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

James graduated from LaBelle High School. He was employed for 39 years as an electrician for Quincy Compressor in Quincy, Ill., retiring in 2004.

James loved playing and singing bluegrass music. He was an avid gardner and enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and flowers. He was a member of the Knox City Baptist Church and was a fifty-year member and past master of LaBelle Masonic Lodge # 222.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m. conducted by LaBelle Masonic Lodge # 222.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. Reverend Doug Wilson will officiate the services. Burial will be in the LaBelle Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Ron Sayres, Don McCurren, Don Goings, Steve Benedict, Scott Hoffman and Steve Scoggin.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lewis County Nursing Home. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, Mo., 63447.