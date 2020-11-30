James Warren Fisher, age 79, of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. He was born on September 21, 1941 in Kansas City, KS the son of James Rhoten and Pauline (Davis) Fisher. His father died at an early age and James was then also raised by his step-father, Clyde Dick. He married Kathleen Schultz on February 12, 1977 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.

James was a union pipefitter and welder for over 55 years. He as a member of Steamfitters Local 353, Peoria, IL. He attended First Christian Church in Quincy. James volunteered to drive the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) van for 11 years. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He also liked walking and riding his bicycle.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by:

THREE CHILDREN; James Rhoten Fisher, Jeffrey Kent Fisher (Lori) and Sandra Burgess (Kevin).

One sister: Nellie Jeffries (Roger)

Eight GRANDCHILDREN, fifteen GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

James was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, a son Stephen Fisher and a grandson Kale Fisher.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenmount Cemetery. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. Memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund at First Christian Church. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.