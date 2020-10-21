Jana Sue Gosney, 59, of Quincy, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 2:41 a.m. at Blessing Hospital.

Jana was born Oct. 3, 1961 in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of John Richard and Mary Feld Taylor. She married Dennis Gosney on June 7, 1986 in Quincy. He survives.

She attended Quincy High School. After high school she worked at various Quincy establishments including a local bakery and an ice cream shop.

Jana went on to spend many years at Sterling Awards in Quincy. As her parents aged, she became their primary caregiver until they passed. She will always be remembered as a caregiver; she loved taking care of others. She welcomed all into her home with not only open arms but with food and drink as well. She was a wonderful and talented cook. The neighborhood kids called her "Mama G." and she was often referred to as "the cool mom" by her children's friends. Her spunky personality won everyone's hearts from the moment they met her. She was fun, carefree, loving, and giving. Jana was truly a force of nature. To be around her was a gift.

Survivors in addition to her husband include two children, Angela Marie (Jeremy) Buss and Andrew William (fiancé Lexie Alexander) Gosney, both of Quincy; four grandchildren, Kaiden Phillip Buss, Adison Marie Buss, Kendal Rae Buss, and Maelynn Lucille Gosney, all of Quincy; two brothers, John Richard Taylor Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., and Charles David (Denise) Taylor of Ursa; two sisters, Diana Lynn (Tony Achilles) Taylor of Rocky Mount, Mo., and Phyllis Elaine (Larry) Graham of Quincy; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Jana was preceded in death by her parents.

Jana was cremated per her wishes.

Services: A celebration of life will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Southside Boat Club in Quincy.

Memorials: QMG Healthcare Foundation (for oncology).

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.