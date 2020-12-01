Jane Ann Hampton, 65, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Funeral Services will be private.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in rural Hannibal, Mo.

Friends and family are invited to Jane's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Jane was born January 21, 1955, in Hannibal, Mo., to James Marshall and Rosie Nelson Marshall.

She was married to John Hampton on March 15, 1974, at the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal, Mo. He survives.

Other survivors include her mother, Rosie Marshall; four children, Christopher Hampton (Gina) of Davenport, IA, Tanya Crane of Hannibal, MO, John Hampton, Jr. of Hannibal, MO, and Katrina Hampton of Hannibal, MO; and five sisters, Anita Marshall of Hannibal, MO, Brenda Taylor (Darrell) of Saverton, MO, Susan Bockelman (Scott) of Houghton, MI, Judy Barnes of South Chesterfield, VA, and Denise Wintjen (Kevin) of Macon, MO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Victoria McClanahan (Nate), Bradley Hampton (Samantha), Austin Crane (Tiaira), Samantha Hampton, Madison Hampton, Janeah Smith-Clay, Skylee Hampton and Bryce Hampton; and four great grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her father; one nephew, Darrell Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Barns and David Hampton; and her father-in-law, Herbert Hampton.

Jane was a homemaker and the anchor of the family.

She loved Christmas, seeing the snow and watching Hallmark Christmas Movies were a few of her favorites. She also liked knitting, playing sudoku, and putting together baby books for family members. Jane was a collector of owls, bears and antiques. A really great cook, Jane made the best homemade chicken and noodles and homemade ice cream.

Jane was always protective of those she loved, very forgiving and a little outspoken and stubborn. She loved her family unconditionally.

She attended the First Assembly of God Church.

Pallbearers will be Jody Cook, Kenny Cummins, Tracy Bridgeman, Trey Lott, Dana Foiles and Robert Crane.

Memorial contributions may be made to Colon Cancer Research.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.