After a courageous four-year battle with colorectal cancer, Jason Lee "JBird" Kasparie, 48, of Ursa, IL, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Although Jason no longer has an earthly presence, he has won the ultimate battle.
Jason was born July 11, 1972, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Larry and Linda (Mellon) Kasparie. He married Amanda Hildebrand on June 27, 1998. She survives.
Jason grew up in Liberty, Illinois, and attended Liberty High School, graduating with the class of 1990. He was a jack of all trades, and quite honestly, a master of most. He was employed by Lewis Seed Company until his last few months when the disease made it so he could no longer work.
Jason served as a volunteer on the Ursa Fire Protection District from 1998-2005. He and his family started and directed the Mendon Youth Basketball league from 2011-2017 and Jason also coached many youth sports throughout the years.
Jason took great pride in everything he did. He enjoyed mowing, gardening, and camping with friends and family.
The yearly "Hildebrand Memorial Day" and the "Kasparie Liberty Fall Festival" camping weekends were among his favorites. He was a car enthusiast and loved attending car shows. He was especially proud of his 1974 Nova. More than anything, Jason loved attending his children's events and spending time with his friends and family.
Jason was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. He was also a member of the Western Catholic Union.
Jason began his battle with colorectal cancer in August of 2016. From there, JBird's journey began. He fought through every surgery, radiation and chemo treatment, and hospital stay with grace and dignity. Even in some of his worst moments, Jason's positive attitude and smile never wavered. He never had "bad" days, but "good days" and "better days." He was a true warrior and a hero to many. In September of 2019, Jason was granted a wish from the QMG Moments That Matter wish granting fund. Jason's wish was family time and to take his kids out of the reality of his diagnosis. He and his family visited the beaches, historical sites, and plantations of South Carolina. Jason described the last day of being on the beach with his family as the "best day ever!" Jason loved his wife and children fiercely.
Jason is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their four children: Hannah Marie, Morgan Sue, and twin sons, Caleb Joseph and Carter Lee, all of Ursa. He is also survived by his parents Larry and Linda Kasparie of Liberty; two brothers: Kevin (Brandy) Kasparie and their children Allison and Annika; his twin brother, Jeff (Michelle) Kasparie and their children, Tyler, Karson, Kameron, and Zoey, and a sister, Angela Kasparie and her children, Taylor and Parker Hicks and Brady Mowen, all of Liberty.
Also surviving are Jason's father- and mother-in-law Phil and Jeannie Hildebrand of Mendon; brother-in-law Philip (Lori) Hildebrand and their children, Emma, Sidney and PJ of Mendon, and sister-in-law Brenda (Christopher) Fleer, and their children Kennady and Nolan Fleer of Quincy. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends also survive.
Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Glenn and Gladys Mellon; his paternal grandparents Garner and Helen Kasparie; two aunts: Kathy Ormond and Ruth Mellon; and an uncle: Dean Walker.
Faith, Family and Friends has been the Kasparie's family motto. They have tremendous faith, always put family first, and surround themselves with wonderful friends.
They would like to thank their incredible community as well as many surrounding communities for the support they have shown them throughout these past four years. They would also like to thank Dr. Vitor Pastorini, Dr. Adam Reyburn, the QMG oncology staff, Laura Tenhouse from the Moments That Matter Foundation, and Molly Schulte, Hospice nurse, for the love and care they have shown their family throughout JBird's journey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Interment will be in Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Memorials may be made to the children's education fund, Moments That Matter, or of the donor's choosing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that you follow social-distancing guidelines and wear a mask if you plan to attend services. Services are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.