Jeana Lea Luttrull, 58 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lewistown.

The daughter of Norman "Cy" and Darlene Stiffey Spurgeon was born on December 27, 1961 at Quincy, Illinois.

She was united in marriage to Gregory Luttrull on August 7, 1982 in the Providence Baptist Church near Williamstown, Missouri.

Jeana was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise Assembly of God Church in Hannibal, Missouri. She attended two years at N.M.S.U. and four years at Liberty University and received a Doctor of Prophetic Ministry from Christian Leadership University. She was a great Christian that loved the Lord. She was an early riser to fellowship with the Lord, be his witness to the world and be an incredible prayer warrior. She was also an author of Christian children's books. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, "Kia".

She is survived by her mother, Darlene Spurgeon of Monticello, Mo.; husband, Greg Luttrull of Lewistown, Mo.; two sons, Brent (Katy) Luttrull of Lewistown, Mo. and Brian (Brianna) Luttrull of Maywood, Mo.; four grandchildren, Isaac Luttrull, Mylie Lutrull, Adelaide Luttrull, Gideon Lutrull and one on the way; sister, Jani Lynn (Louis) Comeau of Essex, N.Y.; niece, Abby (Kyle) Comeau; nephew, Alex (Michaela) Comeau; great-niece, Edie Fisheau; uncle, John (Vicki) Stiffey of La Grange, Mo.; several other nieces and nephews; cousins, Michael (Devan) Hitt, Todd (Jennifer) Darley, Scott Stiffery, Kristen (Jason) Becker, Sue (Keith) Logsdon, Jackie Scott and Arlene (Rod) Cannon, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, aunt, Erlene Darley and uncle, Mike Stiffey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tabernacle of Praise Assembly of God Church in Hannibal, Missouri with Rev. Michael Neff and Rev. S.D. Bodwell officiating. Burial will be in the Monticello Cemetery at Monticello, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 until 7 PM at the Tabernacle of Praise Assembly of God Church in Hannibal.

Music: Sydney Burckart and Sandy Tucker.

Memorials may be made to the John Davis Ministries.

Pallbearers: Brian Luttrull, Brent Luttrull, Rick Luttrull, Matt Wright, Luke Luttrull, David Wright, Troy Seals and Charlie Snyder.

Honorary Pallbearers: Isaac Luttrull, Thomas Luttrull, Michael Hitt and Jason Geisendorfer.

Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown in charge of arrangements.

