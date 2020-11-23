Jimmie Dean Webb Charton, 96, of Columbia, Mo., died peacefully at home on Nov. 18, 2020.

Jimmie Dean was born March 28, 1924, in Plumerville, Ark., the only child of rural school teachers James Jennings Webb and Grace (Venable) Webb. Her father passed away when Jimmie Dean was five and she was raised during the Great Depression by her widowed mother, who taught her honesty, strength and independence.

She graduated from Morrilton, Ark., High School and attended Arkansas Tech University, where she played basketball. Jimmie Dean wed her high school sweetheart, James D. Charton of Morrilton, who preceded her in death in 1991 after 49 years of marriage.

While her husband served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Marines during World War II, Jimmie Dean and her mother worked at the Arkansas Ordnance Plant in Jacksonville making parts for bombs. After the war and James' return, Jimmie Dean worked full-time as a homemaker, mother and as a leader in Scout troops, the PTA and as a church volunteer.

After her husband's passing, Jimmie Dean lived at various times near her children in Little Rock, Ark., Quincy, Ill., and Columbia, Mo.

Jimmie Dean is survived by her sons J.J. Charton (Nancy) of Mandeville, La., and Scott Charton of Columbia and daughter Donna Grace Charton Smith of Jefferson City, Mo.; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her second son, Steve Charton, who died in February 2020.

Jimmie Dean had various affectionate nicknames, including "Honey," "Grandmommy" and "The Grandmother." She was a Southern belle who always checked her lipstick and selected a beautiful scarf, a fashion touch she perfected working at a ladies' shop in high school. She was a Methodist by faith, a lifelong Arkansas Razorbacks fan and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Because of COVID-19, a small private family graveside service will be held in early December at Plumerville Cemetery, with a family celebration of life and reunion planned next spring at Petit Jean Mountain, one of Jimmie Dean's favorite Arkansas places since childhood.

The family expresses deep gratitude for the kindness, devotion and loving care provided by the nurses of Hearts in Harmony and by Hospice Compassus in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Plumerville Cemetery Association, 100 Sunshine Drive, Plumerville, Ark., 72127.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the dulletrimble.com website.