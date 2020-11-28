Jimmie Lee Hiland, 86, of Quincy, IL went to be with his Lord on November 27th, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. He was born in his family home in Augusta, IL on May 21, 1934, the fourth of sixth children to the late Eddie and Dorothy (Lambert) Hiland. He married Janice Boone on December 15, 1962, they would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary next month, she survives.

Jim graduated from Augusta High School in 1952. He was a standout high school athlete, lettering in all sports. He attended Western Illinois University, after his freshman year, he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. A hard-hitting right-handed pitcher, he had a fastball with speeds of 80-85mph. He stayed with the Cardinals from 1954-1959. While with the Cardinals, he played against many major league teams and was the last major league team to play baseball in Cuba at that time. His best chance at the majors was the year he was called into service to his country, he served the US Army from 1957-1963.

While in the Army he played baseball and was named "Army All-Star Baseball Player, Fort Campbell."

After the Army, Jim and Janice lived in St. Louis, MO prior to making their home in Quincy, IL. In Quincy, Jim worked for Moorman Manufacturing for 31 years. During this time Jim was a familiar face around many schools, as an umpire and referee for baseball/softball (23 years), basketball (13 years) and volleyball (10 years). He officiated for the IHSA State Baseball tournaments in 1980/81/84. From 1973-1983 Jim could be found at Maranatha Park where he headed up the Quincy Little League Baseball teams.

Jim had a charismatic personality and never met a stranger. If he did not know you, he would ask enough questions to find something you had in common, he was a talker. He enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in their sports and all kinds of activities. He was an active member of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He served on many committees, was a Sunday school teacher, taught many children's sermons, and was President of the United Methodist Men, for many years. He was also active in Kiwanis, a mentor at QPS, loved golfing, fishing and treasure hunting at auctions and antique stores, until his health declined. Jim would drive for miles to find mushrooms, fishing, golfing or treasures, he would lure his kids to go along with the promise of an ice cream cone.

Surviving in addition to his wife are, three children: Tara Hanson, Quincy; Tonya Hiland (Tracy Francis) Dayton, OH and Nicholas (Danielle) Hiland, Quincy. Three grandchildren Olivia Hanson, Ray Hiland, Theo Hiland and a fourth on the way in December, all of Quincy. One sister Barbara Hiland, Augusta; two brothers, Larry (Babe) Hiland, Augusta; Michael Hiland, Golden, sister-in-law Betty (Mike) Stopp, Bogart, GA and many nieces and nephews whom he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law Helen and Donald Witt, a brother Eddie Hiland Jr., sister-in-law Mary Lou Hiland, Father and Mother-in-law, Robert and Idella Boone, brother-in-law Ray Boone and nephews.

