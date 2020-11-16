Joan E. Shaffer, age 83, of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in St. Vincent's Home. She was born on October 13, 1937 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Cecil 'Sprout' and Evelyn E. (Schreacke) McClean. She married Donald L. Shaffer on October 12, 1957 in Quincy. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2005. She was of the Catholic Faith.

Joan worked at the family restaurant, 'Sprout's Inn' for many years as a prep cook and pie maker.

Family was Joan's life. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She also loved her dog, 'Gypsy'.

She is survived by:

FOUR CHILDREN: Timothy Shaffer of Mendon, Debbie Shaffer of Minnetrista, MN; Kim Bush and her husband Steve and Donna Rupert and her husband Jim all of Quincy.

GRANDCHILDREN: Heather Michelotti and her husband Tim; Jason Shaffer; Sam Burns; Brandon Otto and his wife Janette; Jenna Rupert and Donovan Rupert.

GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Samantha Fox and Brody Otto.

SIBLINGS: Jeffrey McClean and his wife Mary and Rodney McClean and his wife Robin.

SISTER-IN-LAW: Nancy McClean

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, Joan was also preceded in death by a grandson Parker Rupert, and two brothers: Michael McClean and Patrick McClean.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Calvary Cemetery. There is no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside services. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.