John H. Nelson, 89, of Quincy, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.

John was born Sept. 20, 1931 in Frankford, Mo., the son of John and Elsie May Ruby Nelson. On Oct. 24, 1964 he married Donna J. Loos Barker in Calvary Baptist Church. She survives. The Nelsons recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

He was a graduate of Hannibal High School and for 40 years worked as a truck driver for Western Ready Mix. John and Donna are long time members of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved gardening, reading, and spending time with his family.

Survivors in addition to his wife include five daughters, Vera Lynn Nelson of St. Louis, Mo., Carla Kay (Jon) Morrison of Collinsville, Ill., Lisa (Tim) Terwelp of Mendon, Ill., Erin (Nathaniel) Kealen of Pana, Ill., and Mary Beth (Kip) Brumbaugh of Quincy; two sons, Steve (Joy) Barker and John "JC" (Sarah) Barker both of Pittsfield, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; a sister, Leona (Leo) Hill of Hannibal, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Loretta Clevenger; a granddaughter, Laura Brumbaugh; two sisters, Betty Greer and Bonnie Dohrn and their husbands, Gene Greer and Kenneth Dohrn.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Nathaniel Kealen, Rev. Mark Stamper, and Rev. Josh Vahle officiating. Please wear a face mask if you plan to attend. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Calvary Baptist Church. Please wear a face mask if you plan to attend.

